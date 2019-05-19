New Delhi: Reacting to comments made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday over Pragya Thakur’s ‘Godse was patriot’ remark, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi snared and said that he should quit the BJP-led NDA government if he is so irate.

The former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi trained her guns at Kumar hours after he cast his vote in Patna in the seventh phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After exercising his franchise, Nitish Kumar spoke to the media outside the polling booth and remarked, “It (Pragya Thakur’s comments on Godse) is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement.”

Rabri Devi on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement on BJP Candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur: Sarkar se alag ho jana chahiye tha, Itni taqleef hai Pragya Thakur se to istifa de ke alag hojana chahiye unko. pic.twitter.com/u2sIp5ihjW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

To this, Rabri Devi fired at Kumar, “Sarkar se alag ho jana chahiye tha, Itni taqleef hai Pragya Thakur se to istifa de ke alag hojana chahiye unko.” (Quit the BJP-led NDA government if you feel so irate by the comments made by BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.)

Nitish Kumar had walked out of the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar in 2016 and joined the NDA a day later, back in July 2016. Nitish Kumar was then branded as turning his back to the people’s mandate, nevertheless, it did not deter the JD(U) chief.

Meanwhile, Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks on Nathuram Godse (who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi) stirred a storm in political and public spheres alike, with the BJP subsequently distancing itself from her comments and initiating disciplinary action against its Bhopal candidate.