New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee is set to convene on Saturday to mull over their next course of action in view of the drubbing they have been handed by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress was sent packing by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday with 52 seats in the 543 seat contest to the Lok Sabha. The Grand Old Party could only marginally improve its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

The CWC meet is expected to deliberate on the shortfalls of their campaigns and largely focus on ‘what went wrong’. Apart from being handed a heavy defeat, the Congress was also awarded humiliation packaged in the form of BJP’s Smriti Irani wresting Amethi from Rahul Gandhi. Amethi is one of the Gandhi family pocket boroughs in Uttar Pradesh.

As results started to tilt in the favour of the BJP on May 23, reports emerged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi tendered his resignation from the post which was shot down by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Now again reports suggest that Rahul may move his resignation as the Congress chief on Saturday. Asked at a press conference on Thursday if he would resign, Gandhi had said, “We will have a meeting of the Working Committee. That you can leave between me and the Working Committee.”

The results show that Gandhi, who became party chief in 2017, has not been able to galvanise the party enough to make it a fighting unit against the BJP which has been turned into an election-winning machine by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Congress suffered in most states and failed to dent the BJP in the Hindi heartland states. The party’s poor electoral strategy has allowed BJP to become a dominant force in West Bengal and strengthen itself in Karnataka where it was relatively weak.

Gandhi indicated that the road for the party is long and tough and asked party workers and leaders not to lose heart.

“It is a battle of ideology. There are two ways of thought, one is of Narendra Modi and BJP and the other of Congress. But we have to accept that in this election, we have to accept that Modi ji and BJP have won,” Gandhi said in a brief press meet on Thursday evening.

He did not go into reasons for the party’s debacle.

“Today is the day of the mandate and I don’t want to colour the decision of the people of India by getting into a long conversation with you about what I think went wrong. Today it doesn’t matter what I think went wrong. People of India have decided that Narendra Modi is going to be Prime Minister and as an Indian, I fully respect people’s verdict,” he said.

Gandhi did not elaborate on how Congress, which had focused on issues like unemployment and problems of farmers, will strategise its battles ahead.

With IANS inputs