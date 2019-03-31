New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will contest upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency apart from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, senior Congress leader AK Antony informed on Sunday. This is the first time that the Congress chief will be contesting the general elections on two seats. The mega announcement came a few days after Gandhi asserted that he was open to contest the polls from a second seat other than Amethi.

“Amethi is my karmabhoomi, the place where one is destined to work and shall always remain so,” Gandhi had said. He went on to add, “I am deeply grateful for the love, affection and the sentiments expressed by our party workers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala who have asked me to contest a second seat from their states.”

If reports are to believed, top Congress leaders in Kerala, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Oommen Chandy and leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, had urged Gandhi to contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.