New Delhi: Jailed former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday advised Congress President Rahul Gandhi to not resign from his post. According to a report published in a English daily, Lalu termed Rahul’s offer ‘suicidal’. He asserted that the moment someone else beyond the Gandhi-Nehru family replaces Rahul as the Congress president, they will be accused of being a ‘puppet’ of Rahul and Sonia. “Why should Rahul give such an opportunity to his political detractors?” asked Lalu Prasad.

“Rahul’s offer to resign is suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India,” said the RJD chief.

Click here for all updates on 2019 Lok Sabha elections

He also advised Opposition parties to work on their strategies, boost the morale of their workers who have fought relentlessly against the ‘unjust and atrocious order’. “Leaving their comfort zone, they should hit the streets living with the pains and agonies of the people in the Indian hinterland. The tables will be turned sooner than later,” Lalu stated.

Reacting to Lalu’s statement, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said,”Laluji understands the importance of Rahul Gandhi and his family in leading the Congress. It was he who defended and backed Sonia Gandhi, when the issue of her foreign origin was raked up by the RSS and the BJP. Congress minus Rahul Gandhi will be party without the glue to hold it together.”

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary said that Lalu has rightly advised Rahul Gandhi. “If the opposition is keen to counter the BJP and defeat it, Rahul Gandhi should continue to lead the Congress and the Opposition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi after being convicted in fodder scam cases, was reportedly disturbed for last few days after his party’s poll rout in Bihar and Jharkhand. The Rashtriya Janata Dal failed to win any seat in Bihar, once its bastion, and Jharkhand. Despite the Modi wave in 2014, the RJD had won four seats from Bihar.