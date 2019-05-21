New Delhi: Ahead of the counting day which is slated for May 23, Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress party saying it will be “successful as a strong opposition”. Shiv Sena commended Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and East Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Vadra for working hard and emerging as a strong opposition this time.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard… They will be successful as a strong opposition. In 2014, their party did not have enough number of MPs to get the post of opposition in the Lok Sabha. This time the Leader of Opposition will be from Congress party, this should be termed as Rahul Gandhi’s success,” Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Shiv Sena also exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in Maharashtra while dismissing any need for poll pundits to say the same.

“We do not want to go by exit polls, but looking at the enthusiasm of the people, the trend and the mandate of Maharashtra has become clear. There is no need for a priest to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will again come to power in 2019,” Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

(For full Lok Sabha coverage)

Meanwhile, after the exit polls predicted the BJP’s victory in the general elections, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday appealed to the party workers to stay vigil near the ‘strong rooms’ on the vote counting day. In an audio message, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 results, Priyanka said, “Don’t lose your heart by the exit polls as these are being spread to lower your morale.”

“Your attention is required more. Be strong and remain alert near the counting centre and the strong rooms. I am hopeful that your hard work will pay,” she added.

Notably, on Sunday, most of the exit polls predicted another term for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, many of them projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha. News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya projected 336, 339-368 and 336-364 seats respectively for the NDA, and they all said the BJP may cross the majority on its own. Zee News kept the number at 303 for NDA and 117 for UPA.