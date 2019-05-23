Seven out of the total 24 BJP candidates in Rajasthan are leading by a margin of more than one lakh votes, according to Election Commission trends. One of the candidates is leading by more than two lakh votes.

The BJP is leading in 24 seats and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in one seat while the Congress is trailing in all the 25 seats in the Congress-ruled state.

BJP’s Subhas Chand Baheria is leading by a margin of 214184 votes in Bhilwara.

Chandra Prakash Joshi (Chittorgarh), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Devji Patel (Jalore), Dushaynt Singh (Jhalwara-Baran), PP Chaudhary (Pali) and Diya Kumari (Rajsamand) are also leading with more than one lakh votes.

The vote margin has increased to 64341 in Jodhpur, where chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Congress candidate and Rajput leader Manvendra Singh, who quit the BJP on the issue of ‘swabhiman’ in October 2018, is trailing behind BJP’s Kailash Chaudhary with a margin of 87145 votes.

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading with a margin of 91493 votes in Jaipur rural seat.

Four union ministers of state Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur rural), Gajendra Singh (Jodhpur), PP Chaudhary (Pali) and Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner) had contested the polls and Meghwal is also leading with 86919 votes.