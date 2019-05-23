Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje‘s son Dushyant Singh on Thursday emerged victorious from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat.

Singh defeated his Congress rival Pramod Sharma by a margin of 4,52,928 votes.

Sharma, a BJP rebel, had joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election and contested the polls for the first time.

Singh got 8,87,400 votes against 4,33,472 votes received by the Congress candidate.

Jhalawar-Baran has remained BJP’s fortress for nearly 40 years.

Raje had represented the seat for five terms from 1989 to 2004 after which her son was elected from the seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Singh won the seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,81,546 votes.

In 2009, he emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52,841 votes.