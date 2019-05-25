New Delhi: In a massive development coming from West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee today offered to resign as the Chief Minister, which was reportedly turned down by her party Trinamool Congress.

With her party seemingly rattled after the Lok Sabha setback, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had convened an emergent meeting on Saturday afternoon at her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata to review the results and come up with a road map for a turnaround ahead of the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference later, Banerjee exclaimed, “I told at the beginning of the meeting that I don’t want to continue as the Chief Minister.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 18 out of 42 seats in West Bengal in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections, speaking on the same, Banerjee said:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The central forces worked against us. An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into. pic.twitter.com/FSksMoXsBq — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

This move by Mamata Banerjee comes on the same day as the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi moving his resignation as the party chief at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet. The CWC too unanimously rejected Rahul’s resignation and requested him to “lead the party in this challenging time”.

(This is a developing story)