Bhopal: After her most recent controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur has apologised and gone for “maun vrat” for 63 hours as a mark of penance, said reports on Monday.

According to Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, it was time for some “soul searching”. Only last week, she had courted controversy by calling Godse a “patriot” and she had stuck to her guns despite the furore her statement created.

Soon after her candidature was announced, she had claimed then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her “curse”.

On its part, the BJP has refused to take a stand on Thakur’s Godse remarks. However, PM Narendra Modi did say that he couldn’t get himself to forgive her with all his heart for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, on her ‘vrat’, an aide of hers told PTI that Thakur began her ’21 prahar maun’ (63 hours silence) on Monday morning.

Thakur, in a tweet, also apologised for her remarks.

“After the poll process, the time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

चुनावी प्रक्रियाओ के उपरान्त अब समय है चिंतन मनन का,

इस दौरान मेरे शब्दों से समस्त देशभक्तों को यदि ठेस पहुंची है तो मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ और सार्वजनिक जीवन की मर्यादा के अंतर्गत प्रयश्चित हेतु 21 प्रहर के मौन व कठोर तपस्यारत हो रही हूं।

Earlier, following some of her controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.