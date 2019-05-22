New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate from Barrackpore Arjun Singh a week’s protection from the arrest by West Bengal police. The top court also said that its order granting protection to the BJP leader will cease after May 28, while directing him to seek bail before the appropriate forum.

While hearing the plea of the BJP candidate, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice MR Shah said, “Violence has become common in West Bengal and for no issue, some people fight.”

The vacation bench took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

“Violence is taking place there. You (Singh’s counsel) know it very well,” the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from April 4 to May 20 due to a political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during the counting of votes.

“If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting,” the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)