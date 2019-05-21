Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday predicted a clean sweep of the state’s 29 Lok Sabha seats by his party and claimed Chief Minister Kamal Nath had asked his ministers to keep their resignations ready in case of defeats in their areas.

Chouhan, against the backdrop of most exit polls predicting a comfortable win for the BJP-led NDA, further said that Nath should take responsibility for a poll reverse and step down as head of the Congress-led government in the state.

“Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed his ministers to bring resignations if Congress candidates lose from their areas,” he said.

“If Congress candidates lost on a couple of seats, then Nath could have demanded the resignation of some of his ministers. But if the party is going to get wiped out in MP, then the chief minister himself must be held responsible,” Chouhan stressed.

Chouhan said the Congress “cheated” people, especially farmers, by promising a loan waiver only to win the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Congress came to power in MP in December after 15 years of BJP rule.