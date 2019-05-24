New Delhi: As Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost ‘prestigious’ battle of Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes, netizens took to Twitter asking Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to keep his word and quit politics.

In April, Sidhu had rejected Irani as a tough challenge for Rahul in Amethi and had vowed to quit politics if the Congress president lost elections from his citadel. And now as Irani has emerged victorious, twitterati poked fun at the Congress leader.

Taking a dig at Sidhu after Congress’ debacle, one of the twitter users wrote,”Indian politics will miss the services of Navjot Singh Sidhu.”

Another said,”Navjot Singh Sidhu ji start typing your letter to quit politics, it’ll be a good riddance..”

Check out some of the tweets here:

Be a man sidhu!

Sikhs never steps back from their commitment, now the time has come for you to fulfill your promise that you made..

Or Janta is right? You're loser, no? 😂😂#SiddhuQuitPolitics — anushka Sharma (@anushka88193286) May 24, 2019

Come man we are proud of you, Now please mark your word, please Resign #SiddhuQuitPolitics pic.twitter.com/UWkH0CgoX7 — Aditya Gupta Adi (@adityaguptaadi) May 24, 2019

#SiddhuQuitPolitics

Surgical Strikes in Amethi & East Delhi Constituency.

Anyone needing proof, please contact Election Commission of India. Thoko Taali. pic.twitter.com/aZyidDLhT2 — Vikram Murudkar (@MurudkarVikram) May 24, 2019

Dear @sherryontopp please mark your word, please Resign #SiddhuQuitPolitics we all are waiting eagerly 😆 pic.twitter.com/sGiUYtGy8C — Bhatakti Aatma 👻 (@iPanditaiin) May 24, 2019

Smriti Irani unseated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion – Amethi – by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Elated over the win, the Union Minister bowed down before Amethi and thanked its people for believing in BJP and making her victorious.

“Ek Nayi Subah Amethi ke Liye, Ek Naya Sankalp. Dhanywaad Amethi. Shat Shat Naman. Aapne Vikas Par Vishwas Jataya, Kamal ka Phool Khilaya. Amethi ka Aabhaar (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolution. Thank you Amethi for believing in development and making the lotus bloom. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Amethi),” she had tweeted.