The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in three Assembly seats, while the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is leading in one constituency, as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

SDF supremo and Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling is leading by 390 votes over his nearest rival Kharka Bahadur Rai of SKM from Poklok Kamrang assembly seat.

Chamling is also contesting from Namchi Singhithang assembly seat.

Lobzang Bhutia of SKM is leading by 321 votes against his nearest SDF rival Tashi Thendup Bhutia in Barfung Assembly seat.

SKM candidate Lok Nath Sharma is leading by 978 votes against his nearest SDF rival Laxuman Sharma in the Gyalshing-barnyak seat.

In the Khamdong-singtam Assembly seat SKM candidate Mani Kumar Sharma is leading by 606 votes against his nearest SDF rival Garjaman Gurung.

Sikkim has 32 Assembly seats.