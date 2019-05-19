Kolkata: As the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections drew to a close, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra, alleged on Sunday that a special mark was put on TMC’s symbol in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to guide illiterate and semi-literate voters and indicate to them which button to press. (Catch LIVE Updates of Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Voting Here)

Hazra went on to add, “The presiding officer is trying to fool me saying he doesn’t know anything. I spoke to a few voters who said the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It’s clearly a pre-planned game.”

Bengal has seen clashes in each of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. On Sunday, rival groups threw crude bombs as Trinamool’s former minister Madan Mitra took on the BJP’s Pawan Kumar Singh, in by-polls for the Bhatpara assembly seat. Police had to resort to baton charge. Some reports said the Election Commission has sought for a report.

Elsewhere, two BJP candidates from Kolkata and one from Diamond Harbour claimed they were attacked. The BJP has also claimed EVM malfunction from various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for the presence of Central forces in Bengal till the counting of votes got over. “We fear the TMC will carry out a concerted and synchronised round of violence post-election and that’s why Central forces must remain there. The TMC has been persistent with their ideology of violence,” she said.

The BJP has also written to Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, alleging violent incidents in nine parliamentary constituencies of the state. The letter, according to ANI, said, “We have filed 417 complaints to ECI, out of which 227 were resolved, a whopping number of 190 complaints are unresolved.”