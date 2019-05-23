Celebrations at the BJP headquarters in the national capital Thursday witnessed a stampede-like situation after a large crowd went berserk on the arrival of party president Amit Shah.

Just minutes before the arrival of Shah, who is leading in Gandhinagar by over 5.5 lakh votes, at the BJP headquarter to join the festivities, the crowd began running towards the entry gate from where his jeep was expected to enter the premises and hurt several others present there.

As soon as Shah arrived, a swarm of supporters with Modi painted on their faces and saffron stoles around their necks began hooting and running towards him while jostling several journalists and breaking big potted plants decorated inside the huge party office.

Due to the commotion at the venue, several people got injured and some even fell down. The security guards could not control the excited supporters. The results for the Lok Sabha polls are underway with the BJP winning 74 seats so far and leading in 227 seats out of 542. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already won from Varanasi.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the party office since morning to celebrate and get a glimpse of Modi, who arrived much later in the evening.