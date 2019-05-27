New Delhi: After suffering a jolt in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal could be in for more trouble. If reports are to be believed, suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu, son of Mukul Roy, a former close aide of Banerjee, may join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with two other TMC lawmakers Shilbhadra Dutta and Sunil Singh.

Reports claimed that Mukul Roy has left for national capital this evening with his son and TMC MLAs. The three TMC legislators are expected to join the ruling BJP tomorrow, a report published in a leading portal claimed.

Earlier on Saturday, the TMC has suspended Subhrangshu Roy, two-time MLA from Bijpur assembly constituency for six years over anti-party comments. “Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated,” he had said, claiming that several others from the party will “follow his footsteps”.

Roy’s suspension came days after the results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 were announced where the TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP secured 18 and the Congress got two of the total 42 seats in the state. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won just two seats.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that at least 40 MLAs of the TMC were in touch with him. And after the results, a BJP MP from the state had repeated the claim, saying the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal could fall “within 90 to 180 days”.