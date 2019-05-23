Chennai: There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The results for Arakkonam, Arani, Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chidambaram, Coimbatore Seats in Tamil Nadu will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Arakkonam:

This constituency falls under the General Category. It is located in Vellore and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK’s alliance partner PMK has fielded Deputy General Secretary and former Union Minister for State, AK Moorthy from this seat. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate G Hari had defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Elango with 493,534 votes. The voter turnout in the General Election 2014 was 77.74 per cent for this constituency.

Arani:

This constituency falls under the General Category. The AIADMK has fielded its current Lok Sabha MP V Elumalai, while Congress has fielded M. Vishnuprasad for the Arani seat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate Elumalai had won from the Arani seat by 502,721 votes as against his DMK opponent R Sivanandam.

Chennai Central:

This constituency is one of the three constituencies in Chennai. It is also one of the smallest constituencies in India and comes under the General Category. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has fielded K K S M Dhehlan Baqavi, while Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has fielded Kameela Nassar from this constituency. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate S R Vijayakumar had defeated DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran with 3,33,296 votes.

Chennai North:

This constituency falls under the general category. In the Lok Sabha Election 2019, DMK has fielded Kalanithi Veerasamy while the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has fielded Azhagapuram R Mohanraj from the Chennai North seat. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate T G Venkatesh Babu had defeated DMK candidate R Girirajan with 4,06,704 votes.

Chennai South:

This is one of the three constituencies in Chennai. It is not reserved for any category. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the AIADMK has fielded J Jayavardhan while the DMK has fielded Tamizhachi Thangapandian. In 2014, AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan had defeated DMK candidate T K S Elangovan with 4,34,540 votes.

Chidambaram:

This seat is reserved for scheduled castes. For the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the AIADMK party has fielded P Chandrasekar. In the General elections 2011, CPI(M) candidate K Balakrishnan defeated DMK candidate Sridhar Vandaiyar.

Coimbatore:

This constituency falls under the General Category. It came into existence in the year 1952. In total, there are 1,163,781 voters and 1,163,781 electorates for this constituency. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK alliance fielded C P Radhakrishnan, who is a former MP and the former BJP chief of the state. Meanwhile, the CPM has fielded P R Natarajan. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate P Nagarajan had won the seat by 389,701 votes as against the BJP candidate Radhakrishnan.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.