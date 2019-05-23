Chennai: There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The results for Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram Seats in Tamil Nadu will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Cuddalore:

This constituency falls into the General category. For the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, PMK has fielded R Govindasamy while TRPS has fielded Ramesh for the Cuddalore seat. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate A Arunmozhithevan had won the Cuddalore seat.

Dharmapuri:

Located in Kongu Nadu region of Tamil Nadu is the Dharmapuri constituency. It falls into the General category. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, PMK has fielded former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss while AMMK fielded P Palaniappan. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, PMK candidate Anbumani Ramadoss had defeated AIADMK candidate Mohan from this seat.

Dindigul:

This constituency is not reserved for any category. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, PMK has fielded K Jyothi, DMK fielded P Veluchamy while MNM has fielded S Sudhakar from Dindigul seat. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK’s Udhaya Kumar had defeated DMK candidate Gandhirajan S Udhaya Kumar by 510,462 votes.

Erode:

This constituency falls into the General category. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the AIADMK has fielded G Manimaran, while the Vaiko-led MDMK has fielded A Ganesamoorthy on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol for this constituency. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate Selvakumara Chinnayan had won the Erode seat by defeating MDMK candidate Ganeshamurthi by 466,995 votes.

Kallakurichi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BSP’s Sakthivel, DMDK’s Sudhish and DMK’s Gautham Sigamani.

Kancheepuram:

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, AIADMK candidate MP Maragatham Kumaravel is seeking re-election from this constituency. The other candidates contesting from this constituency are DMK’s Selvam, Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Sivaranjani and BSP’s Sekar.

