Chennai: There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The results for Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal Seats in Tamil Nadu will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Kanniyakumari:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are BJP’s Radhakrishnan, BSP’s Balasubramanian and INC’s Vasanthakumar. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, BJP candidate Radhakrishnan defeated INC candidate Vasantha Kumar with 372906 votes.

Karur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are M Thambidurai from AIADMK, Selvi Jothi Mani from INC and Aadhi Krishnan P from BSP.

Krishnagiri:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are A Chellakumar from INC and K P Munusamy from AIADMK.

Madurai:

This constituency was set up in 1952. It has 1,022,421 electorates of which 511,131 are male and 511,290 voters are female, as per the data from EC. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Venkatesan from CPI(M), Raj Satyen from AIADMK and Dhavamani from BSP.

Mayiladuthurai:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Asaimani S from AIADMK, Kalyana Sundaram N from BSP and Ramalingam S from DMK.

Nagapattinam:

This constituency is reserved for scheduled castes.The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Saravanan M from AIADMK and Anitha V from BSP.

Namakkal:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Kaliappan P from AIADMK, Raman V from BSP and Chinraj A K P from DMK.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.