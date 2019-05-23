Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin had steered his party to victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu after back to back poll debacles. The DMK had fought in all the 19 constituencies and its allies who fought on the Rising Sun symbol of the Dravidian party are MDMK, VCK (Villupuram), KMDK, and IJK.

As per the latest trends by 6 PM, DMK had won the election in Tamil Nadu in 22 seats. The Congress won 8 seats, AIADMK 1, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2, and IUML and VCK 1 each.

The 16th Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw a total loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP, which contested in five seats as part of the AIADMK-led NDA in the state, was headed for a loss in all of them. Blaming the electorate of the state over the defeat, the BJP state unit Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “My view on the poll result is that people have made a mistake.” Soundararajan added, “I wholly accept the people’s verdict. But at the same time, I wish to say that no one can prevent me from taking steps for the welfare of the people of Tuticorin.”

Seeking an early bird advantage, 66-year-old Stalin had launched DMK’s village level outreach programme (Ooratchi Sabai) across Tamil Nadu as early as January, with the slogan “let us meet the people, tell them and win over their hearts.” The campaign, which saw coverage of over 12,000 village panchayats, was a pretty unconventional affair with Stalin interacting with people in the village square, often seated on a platform under the shade of a tree. Meticulously, he sought to address all the local issues and promised to resolve them once voted to power.

Notably, the manifesto released by DMK had several attractive assurances like waiver of crop loans for farmers and also a waiver of loans availed by landless poor farm labourers through pledging gold ornaments (from one to 40 grams).

(With agency inputs)