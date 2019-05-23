Chennai: There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The results for Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Sriperumbudur Seats in Tamil Nadu will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Nilgiris:

Established in 1952, this constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are A Raja from DMK, Thiyagarajan from AIADMK and Ashok Kumar from BSP.

Perambalur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Sivapathy from AIADMK, Muthulakshmi from BSP and Paarivendhar from DMK.

Pollachi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Mahendran from AIADMK, Ganesha Moorthy from BSP and Shanmugasundaram from DMK.

Ramanathapuram:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Nainar Nagendran from BJP, Panchatcharam from BSP, Loganathan from PSP(L). As per the data from the Election Commission, this constituency has a total of 1,133,391 voters of which 560,074 are male and 573,317 are female.

Salem:

This constituency falls under the General category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Saravanan from AIADMK, Sadaiyan from BSP and Parthiban from DMK.

Sivaganga:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are H Raja from BJP, Saravanan from BSP and Karti Chidambaram from INC.

Sriperumbudur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Antony from BSP, Baalu from DMK and Vaithilingam from PMK.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.