Chennai: There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The results for Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli Seats in Tamil Nadu will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Tenkasi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are K Krishnasamy from AIADMK and Dhanush M Kumar from DMK.

Thanjavur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Stalin from BSP and Palanimanickam from DMK.

Theni:

This constituency falls under the General category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Ravinndranath from AIADMK, Elangovan from INC and Arumugam from BSP.

Thiruvallur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Venugopal from AIADMK, Anbuchezhian from BSP and Jayakumar from INC.

Thoothukudi:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Kanimozhi from DMK, Tamilisai Soundarrajan from BJP and Siva from BSP. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee had defeated DMK candidate Jegan by securing 366052 votes.

Tiruchirappalli:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Thirunnavukkarasar from INC, Balamurugan from BSP and Elangovan from DMDK.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.