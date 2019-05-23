Chennai: There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The results for Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Virudhunagar Seats in Tamil Nadu will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Tirunelveli:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Paul Manoj Pandian from AIADMK, Essakkiammal from BSP and Gnanathiraviam from DMK.

Tiruppur:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Anandan from AIADMK and Ayyanar from BSP. This constituency has 993,758 voters, out of which 508,808 are male and 484,950 voters are female.

Tiruvannamalai:

This constituency falls into the General Category. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Agri Krishnamurthy from AIADMK, Babu from BSP and Annadurai from DMK. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate Vanaroja had defeated DMK candidate.

Villupuram:

The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Kaliyamurthy from BSP, Ravikumar from DMK and Vadivel Ravanan from PMK. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, AIADMK candidate Rajendran had defeated DMK’s Muthaiyan with 4,82,704 votes.

Virudhunagar:

This Constituency was earlier known as Sivakasi. The candidates contesting from this constituency in the run upto the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Manickam Tagore from INC, Perumalsamy from BSP and Alagarsamy from DMDK.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.