New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has written to the Election Commission alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported ANI on Sunday. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

According to the agency, the letter states, “PM has gone to Badrinath and Kedarnath on an official visit, all the private activities done by him during his pilgrimage are being displayed and continuously telecast, which is a clear violation of the MCC.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Badrinath shrine on Sunday to offer prayers. There, he reviewed a beautification project that will be implemented on the premises.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister had offered prayers and had meditated at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after the campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came to a close. To get there, the PM had trekked two kilometres to the cave. It must be noted that no media personnel were allowed in the vicinity of the cave.

The portals of the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines were reopened for devotees after a winter break earlier in the month. On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister reached Jolly Grant airport.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister thanked the EC for granting him permission to visit the Kedarnath shrine at a time when the MCC was in force.

He told reporters he did not ask for anything while praying as it was not his nature. “God has given us the capacity to give and not demand,” he said.

He said may the almighty bless not only India but the whole humankind with happiness, prosperity and welfare. “I am fortunate to visit the temple on multiple occasions,” he said while thanking the media for taking out time to visit Kedarnath at a time when the poll process was underway.