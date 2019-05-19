New Delhi: Interacting with media personnel during his two-day tour of Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi when quizzed on what did he pray for at Kedarnath, said, “I never ask God for anything.”

The Prime Minister who will also offer prayers at Badrinath today before flying back to the national capital, spoke to reporters and remarked, “Mera saubhagya raha hai ki adhyatmik chetna ki bhoomi pe jaane ka mujhe kai varshon se awsar milta raha hai. Yahan ka mera jo development mission hai usmein prakriti, paryavaran aur paryatan hain. (It has been my fortune that I have been able to visit this place year after year. My development mission for Kedarnath has nature, environment and tourism).”

He further added:

PM Modi at Kedarnath says, “I want people of our nation to see the country. While, I don’t have any objection to them travelling to foreign countries but they should also travel to see the different places in our country.” pic.twitter.com/porDMyYlgx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Reportedly, before speaking to the media, PM Modi urged the crowd to chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’. On being prodded if he wished from Lord to grant him a victory this Lok Sabha election, PM Modi said that he is visiting the shrine to thank God and reflect on the work he has done so far. “I pray for the good health of my countrymen,” he added.

The Prime Minister also met and waved at the devotees gathered near the Kedarnath shrine.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets devotees at Kedarnath temple. pic.twitter.com/7ExtXokdw4 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

On Saturday, after offering prayers to Lord Shiva and taking stock of development work in and around the shrine, PM Modi spent the night in Kedarnath and meditated in a cave for nearly 15 hours.

Security has been tightened around both the shrines in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order).

This is the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Kedarnath in the past two years.