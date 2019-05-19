New Delhi: Ahead of the final results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on May 23, several pollsters ABP-CSDS, Today’s Chanakya, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, NewsX-Neta, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis and Times Now-CNX released their exit poll predictions. Today’s Chanakya news agency telecast its exit poll results on News 24 Channel.

India.com will be updating live on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results by Today’s Chanakya. Watch this space to get live updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results by News 24-Today’s Chanakya.

LIVE UPDATES:

Today’s Chanakya predicts 340 seats for NDA, 70 for UPA and 133 for others.

Vote share projection in Assam BJP +47% , Cong 32%

“I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Of the total 40 seats in Bihar, BJP-JD(U) to get 32 seats, Congress-RJD-HAM expected to get 8

“Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd,” tweeted former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

Of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra, BJP likely to bag 38 seats with 47 per cent vote share, Congress 10 with 40 per cent vote share, Today’s Chanakya predicted

As per Today’s Chanakya, BJP to register victory on all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan

Big setback for Congress in Karnataka, BJP set 23 of 28 seats, says Today’s Chanakya

With 42.3% vote-share, TDP to get 17 seats, YSR Congress to bag 8 seats with 41% vote share in Andhra, Today’s Chanakya predicts

Vote-shares projection in Uttarakhand – BJP 58%, Cong 29%

BJP to get victory on all 5 LS seats in Uttarakhand, Today’s Chanakya predicts

The vote-shares projection in Delhi – BJP 51% , Congress 17%, AAP 24%

Of the total 20 seats in Kerala, Congress to get 20, Left 4, BJP 0, Today’s Chanakya predicts.

The vote-shares projection show BJP securing 54% , UPA securing 20% votes in Haryana

BJP likely to register victory on all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

In Haryana as well, BJP is expected to bag all 10 seats in Haryana, Today’s Chanakya predicts.

BJP to bag all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, predicts Today’s Chanakya

BJP+ Likely to Get 9 Seats, Congress+ 2 in Chhattisgarh, predicts Today’s Chanakya

Earlier in March, the Election Commission of India had issued an advisory warning media organisations to wait till the stipulated time or face strict action.The advisory was also applicable for Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh where assembly polls took place simultaneously.

In the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, over 10.01 crore voters exercised their franchise. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations and has deployed security personnel for smooth conduct of polls. An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases.The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23 and the results will be declared on same day. Stay tuned to us on May 23 for fastest Lok Sabha elections 2019 results.