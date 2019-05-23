Agartala: Election officials on Thursday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party had taken the lead in both the Lok Sabha seats of Tripura.

BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik of the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat has taken a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes against her nearest Congress rival Subal Bhowmik, said the officials. They added that the BJP candidate Rebati Tripura was leading by 1,08,983 votes against his nearest Congress rival Maharaj Kumari Pragya DebBurman in the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat.

Re-polling was held on May 12 in 168 of the total 1,679 polling stations in the Tripura West constituency as huge electoral malpractices were found during the first phase of voting held on April 11. Polling for the Tripura East seat was held on April 23.

Stay tuned to India.com for live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

Notably, the CPI(M) had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

(With agency inputs)