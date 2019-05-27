Agartala: Post-poll violence has continued in Tripura with clashes claiming two more lives. BJP worker Shibu Das (20), a resident of Khayerpur area, and fish trader Apu Das (56) were identified as the victims. They were both attacked on the streets, said a report in a leading daily.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

On Friday, BJP worker Mithu Bhowmik was murdered in Fatikcherra area of northern Agartala. Soon after the results were out, there were also reports of BJP workers attacking their CPM and Congress counterparts.

These casualties have taken the number of deaths to three and more than 150 people have been injured. As many as 30 houses and offices of opposition parties have also been burnt down.

Police have registered 23 cases and arrested 64 people from across the state. However, despite the police action and Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s warning, violence has continued unabated. “We demand adequate compensation for all the victims and all the culprits should be arrested,” said state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman.

Elsewhere, in West Bengal, a BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified miscreants.

Similarly, a former village head, also a close aide of BJP’s Smriti Irani, was also shot dead in Amethi. Surendra Singh had canvassed for Irani and his family alleged that Congress workers killed him following Irani’s landslide win against sitting MP and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.