New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday passed the resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha. The next step would be for President Ram Nath Kovind to dissolve the Lok Sabha, the term of which ends on June 3.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

The Cabinet meeting came a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections which saw the NDA retaining power with a thumping majority. PM Modi is to meet President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day.

Delhi: Union Ministers leave after the Union Cabinet meeting concluded. pic.twitter.com/AgdFcu4fcy — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Now that the Cabinet meeting has been convened, sources told media that the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the Prime Minister.

The new Lok Sabha has BJP members on 303 seats. Add the tally of its allies and the NDA has captured 353 of the 542 seats this time. The UPA, meanwhile, has a measly 92 seats with the Congress bagging just 52 seats.