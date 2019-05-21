New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Roshan Baig hinted at quitting party as he appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA retains power. The development comes after the exit polls predicted poor numbers for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation,” he told reporters.

On being asked if that means Muslims should join hands with BJP, Baig said if need arises, they must as the Congress had given just one ticket to a Muslim leader in Karnataka.

“If needs be, (Muslims) must join hands. We must not remain loyal to one party. What happened to Muslims in Karnataka? The Congress gave just one seat,” he blurted.

Queried if he will take a decision to quit Congress in coming days, Baig said if needs be, he would do it. “If needs be, I will do it because we (Muslims) cannot remain in a party with disgrace. We live our lives with grace and dignity. Where we will not get respect, we will not want to remain there. If someone makes us sit with love and affection, we will sit with them,” he said.

He also blamed KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and CLP leaders including Siddaramaiah for conducting a ‘flop poll campaign’. “I hold Dinesh Gundu Rao for conducting a flop poll campaign. Moreover, CLP leaders who were flying high in the sky should come to terms with ground realities,” he asserted.

Reacting sharply to Baig’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said,”It is his personal opinion, it is not party’s opinion or assessment.”