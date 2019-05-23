New Delhi: The results for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be declared today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the early trends are expected to be emerge in an hour and so. Though, the Election Commission of India gives frequent online updates on its official website, but for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis, one can watch Zee News Hindi Live TV online from anywhere. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here.

For 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party had stitched an alliance, with the BSP contesting on 38, the SP on 37 and the RLD contested on three, leaving two seats for the Congress. The grand old party had also left seven seats for the alliance.

In the 2014 polls, BJP had registered thumping victory in 71 seats whereas its ally Apna Dal had won two seats. The Samajwadi Party had won four and the Congress two. The BSP and the RLD scored a nil.

Coming to the exit polls predictions, the SP-BSP-RLD combine in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum of 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, might not stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi?s juggernaut in the state, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted. According to the exit poll, the BJP is now likely to win 62 to 68 seats. The exit poll also predicted that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is likely to win 10 to 16 seats and the Congress one to two seats.

According to the exit poll, the BJP got a vote share of 48 per cent, four per cent higher as compared to last general elections while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is likely to get the vote share of 39 per cent, four per cent less than that of 2014. The Congress is likely to get eight per cent vote share in the state.