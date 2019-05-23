Varanasi: Early trends have revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi by 20,000 votes. Keep watching this space for LIVE updates

In Varanasi, the Congress had fielded Ajay Rai against the PM.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had garnered 5,81,023 votes while Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) got 2,09,238 votes and Rai could manage just 75,614.

The famous “Na toh mujhe kisi ne bheja hai, na main yahan khud aaya hoon, mujhe toh Maa Ganga ne bulaya hai” kicked off the official journey of Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014 general elections.

BJP’s decision to field Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 general elections brought rich dividend to the party. Not only Modi won the election with a massive magin of 3.37 lakh votes but the party also received a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh, securing 71 seats out of 80.

In 2014, Modi contested from Varanasi as well as Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency and later vacated the Vadodara seat after winning from both constituencies.

Modi’s candidature from Varanasi affects the whole Poorvanchal region because of identical socio-political dynamics.

This time he is up against Congress’ Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shalini Yadav. In 2014, Ajay Rai held the third position with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being the ruuner-up.

Several political pundits have claimed that there is no real contest in Varanasi and have predicted a comfortable win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.