The votes of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be counted on May 23 at 21 locations in the state, Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said on Tuesday.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes.

“The counting of votes will be held at 21 different locations in Punjab for 13 parliamentary constituencies. The counting process will begin on May 23 at 8 am,” Raju said.

Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 per cent on Sunday for the 13 Lok Sabha seats, almost five per cent lower than the turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Of the total 2.07 crore electors, 1.37 crore have sealed the fate of 278 candidates in Punjab.

Barring stray incidents of clashes on Sunday, polling in Punjab remained peaceful.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and two union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Puri and Congress heavyweights Manish Tewari and Preneet Kaur were among the prominent faces in the fray.