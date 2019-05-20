New Delhi: Rubbishing exit polls prediction, the Congress party asserted that May 23 would leave the ruling BJP surprised as ‘seat share and vote share predictions are very difficult to make’. “Let us wait for May 23, the results will be sufficiently different. We will surprise you,” said Rajeev Gowda, Congress spokesperson.

He added,”Fear is the key so a lot of people are hesitant to reveal their true choice.”

Echoing similar remarks, Congress leader P.C. Chacko also said that the results will be different from exit polls and there were so many possibilities which will become clear on May 23.

Congress leader and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had also dismissed the exit poll results, doubting the accuracy of the same, as he was of the view that the Congress would do much better, both at the national level and in the state.

“With so much experience, even if I go around Punjab to gauge the voter swing, I would not be able to do it with complete accuracy. So how can these exit polls be accurate?” he asked.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee dubbed the exit polls ‘gossip’. “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” she said in a tweet.

On the other hand, the former CM of J&K took to Twitter and posted, “Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd.”

Notably, twelve of 14 exit polls on Sunday predicted the NDA getting a full majority with seats ranging seats from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats.