New Delhi: If the Lok Sabha election results are helping anyone breathe easy, it is the Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar. Talking to ANI on Friday, Kumar said, “I was fearing for the life of Niti Aayog and for my own future, with Opposition leader (Rahul Gandhi) having declared that they’ll close it down. It’s a wonderful organization which is a creation of our PM’s vision to bring transformational change in the economy.”

Hitting out at the Opposition, Kumar said, “This is the weakness of the Opposition. So-called stalwarts like Mr Chidambaram, they have never ever thought about how to bring new India. That is what we need today. We have to jettison our mindset about old India. We have to find new ways of creating employment.”

It must be noted that Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that if voted to power post-Lok Sabha elections, his party will scrap the NITI Aayog and replace it with a “lean” Planning Commission.

“It (Niti Aayog) has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data,” Rahul had tweeted. “We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists & experts with less than 100 staff,” the Congress chief had said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s comments on the Congress’ much publicised Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) had drawn the attention of the Election Commission which found him guilty of violating the model code of conduct.

Expressing its ‘displeasure’, the poll body had, in a communication sent to Kumar, asked him to be cautious in future. Kumar reportedly told the EC that he spoke against Congress’ NYAY) scheme as an economist and not as part of the policy body. “The Commission has come to the conclusion that your comments violate the said MCC norms. The Commission has, therefore, decided to convey its displeasure to you for your comments and expects that you shall exercise caution in future,” the poll panel had told Kumar.