New Delhi: Elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav found himself embroiled in a nasty controversy on Sunday when his bodyguards thrashed a mediaperson brutally after he allegedly broke the windscreen of his car.

Click here for all updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019

On his way back after casting vote in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tej Pratap Yadav’s car allegedly came under attack, as he said, when a photographer flung his camera at the windscreen.

His bodyguards then alighted the vehicle and beat the photographer.

#WATCH Tej Pratap Yadav’s personal security guards in Patna beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav’s car. Tej Pratap Yadav was leaving after casting his vote. Yadav has filed an FIR in the incident. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/u1KzKDCGBG — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Speaking to the media gathered there, Tej Pratap Yadav then said that his life in under threat as “a conspiracy is being hatched” to kill him.

He added, “My bouncers have not done anything. I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me.”

Yadav has also filed an FIR in the case.