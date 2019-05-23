New Delhi: The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019 began at 8 AM, Thursday, and the results will be out by the evening. While one can find frequent updates on the counting of votes on the Election Commission of India, Zee News channel will also provide the fastest and accurate results while also analysing the trends including discussion and debate by the political analysts.

One can watch the results online on Zee News YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/zeenews and directly at http://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. The live updates on the counting of votes and analysis of emerging trends with key takeaways for the political parties would start at 8 AM and will continue for the entire day. It would be a 360-degree coverage on all Lok Sabha constituencies.

Notably, general elections 2019 was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. Exit polls predictions were out in the evening of May 19, the last and final phase of polling.

Polling is Tamil Nadu’s Vellore parliamentary seat was postponed after massive cash haul. Therefore, 542 out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in seven-phased general elections.

Meanwhile, twelve of 14 exit polls on Sunday predicted the NDA getting a full majority with seats ranging seats from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats. The exit polls predicted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that “other” parties were likely to get more seats than the UPA.

