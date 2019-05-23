The counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, voting for which took place in seven phases will begin at 8 AM and early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am. Though the Election Commission of India gives frequent online updates on its official website, but for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis, one can watch Zee News’ Bengali Channel ‘Zee 24 Ghanta‘ Live TVonline from anywhere. The Live streaming of the ZEE 24 Ghanta is available here. It would give the 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool (TMC) has faced a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Left. Coming to exit polls, they have predicted a big gain for saffron party, becoming a clear number two after TMC. Of the total 42 seats, TMC is predicted to win 28 seats, down to 6 seats from what it won in 2014.

The vote share of the TMC, however, remains almost intact at 39%. The CPI(M) led Left Front may get a single seat. In 2014, the Trinamool Congress won 34 seats, whereas other 8 seats were shared among the Congress, BJP and the left.

Party supremo Banerjee had said on Sunday that it was a “game plan to manipulate and replace thousands of the EVMs” and urged the opposition leaders to stand strong and united. “It is a game plan, planted by the Narendra Modi government. I think it is a total gossip. No one is a messenger of God. I do not believe their theory,” Banerjee had tweeted.

