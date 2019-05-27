New Delhi: Congress has issued a statement over its working committee (CWC) meeting held just a couple of days ago. This comes in the light of media reports on how Congress President Rahul Gandhi insisted on resigning over the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections to how party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pulled up CWC members for not supporting her brother as he took on PM Narendra Modi alone.

In its statement, the grand old party said, “Congress party expects everyone including media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted.”

As to the agenda of the meeting, Congress said, “CWC held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual.”

Reports of Rahul offering to resign had started doing the rounds even before the CWC meeting was held. Later, party spokesperson R S Surjewala denied any such decision by Rahul and senior party leader Sanjay Nirupam went on to ask why Rahul should resign at all.

Saturday’s CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories. Stating that Priyanka lost her cool more than once during the four-hour long CWC deliberations, a party leader present there said the AICC General Secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh said, “All those responsible for the party’s defeat are sitting in this room”.

Reports said when some party leaders were trying to convince Rahul to take back his resignation, Priyanka asked, “Where were you when my brother was fighting all by himself and alone?”