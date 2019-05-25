New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday was all praises for Rahul Gandhi, as reports claimed that the Congress president may offer to resign at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting over the humiliating loss against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Nirupam’s tweets supporting Rahul Gandhi came hours before the CWC meeting. Meanwhile, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders RPN Singh, PL Punia, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Captain Amarinder Singh, P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah arrived for the meeting scheduled to be held in the national capital.

Blaming the poll debacle on bad luck and standing firmly in support of Gandhi, the party leader from Mumbai asked ‘why should he resign’. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam tweeted, “Under the leadership of Congress President @RahulGandhi we fought this election bravely. He worked very hard undoubtedly. Our bad luck, we lost. Why should he resign? No. He should continue to lead the party. We will fight back under his leadership and come back soon.”

In an earlier tweet, he alleged a conspiracy to malign the image of Rahul Gandhi and asked the party leaders to stand by him fully. “In the so called Modiwave,several parties and leaders have lost badly. No one is asking their presidents to resign. Nor they offered to resign. There is a conspiracy to malign our leader & a well designed plan to target him. It must be stopped & party must stand by him fully.”