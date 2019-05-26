Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the newly-elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in which he called for removing fear among minorities.

Lashing out, Owaisi asked the PM what has he done to make minorities live without fear. “If Muslims seriously live in fear can the PM tell us, out of the 300 odd MPs, how many Muslim MPs he has in own party who got elected from Lok Sabha? This is the hypocrisy and contradiction which the PM and his party is practising from last 5 years.”

Strengthening the attack, the AIMIM chief brought to the fore the 2015 Dadri mob lynching case. He asked, “If PM agrees minorities live in fear he should know people who killed Akhlaq were sitting in front bench of electoral public meeting…If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in name of cow are killing, beating Muslims, taking our videos and demeaning us?”

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi while addressing the NDA meet accused his rivals of making minorities live in fear and exploiting them during elections as part of their vote-bank politics. “They (minorities) cannot be handed over to them (Opposition), who benefit because we keep quiet,” he said at Parliament’s Central Hall.

Alleging that the poor and minorities have been cheated, he asked the newly-elected MPs to earn their their trust and work for development. He said, “The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been in focus. I expect from you in 2019 that you would be able to make a hole in that deception. We have to earn their trust.”