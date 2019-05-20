New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has accepted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s request to dismiss Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar from UP cabinet with immediate effect. Rajbhar, a minister for backward class welfare&’divyangjan’ empowerment, had earlier resigned from cabinet but it wasn’t accepted. The development comes a day after SBSP chief predicted a massive victory for the SP-BSP alliance in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Five other leaders of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), who were holding ministerial ranks in commissions, have also been removed with immediate effect. Earlier in the day, while announcing the news, a tweet from CM Office handle said the UP chief minister had requested the Governor to dismiss Rajbhar.

Welcoming the decision, Rajbhar said he would continue fighting for his rights. “CM has taken a very good decision. I quit in April but he didn’t accept it. He formed Social Justice Committee and threw its report in a dustbin. He didn’t have spare time to implement it. I request him to implement Social Justice Committee’s report as quickly as he took this decision today,” said Rajbhar.

On May 6, Rajbhar had declared that his party’s alliance with the BJP was over in UP. “I resigned as minister on April 13. It is up to the BJP to decide whether to accept or reject it. I have nothing to do with the government now,” he told media persons.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the ruling BJP is now ready to get rid of Om Prakash Rajbhar and would now promote its own Minister of State Anil Rajbhar, a legislator from Sakaldiha Assembly segment in Chandauli district.

“We can win over the Rajbhar community through Anil Rajbhar. There are three years to go for the Assembly elections,” said a BJP leader.