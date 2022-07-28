Indore, Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, three tribal sisters were found hanging by the same rope from a tree in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Sonu (23), Savitri (21) and Lalita (19). While one of the sisters was newly married, two of them were reportedly in college. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kotaghat village of Khandwa district late Tuesday night but it came to light a day after.Also Read - Suicide Spree in Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Kills Self in Karaikudi, 3rd Incident in 24 Hours

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, however, thorough investigations are underway to find the exact reason behind their extreme step. As of now, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Talking to reporters, Khandwa SP Vivek Singh said that the bodies have been sent to the district hospital for a postmortem examination. “The short post-mortem report says the women died of asphyxiation. All angles are being investigated in the case,” Times of India quoted SP Vivek Singh as saying.

Additional SP Seema Alawa, who is probing the case, said that they are exploring the possibility of complexities in relationships.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7