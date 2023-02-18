Home

Madhya Pradesh

12 African Cheetahs To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park Today | All You Need To Know

According to the Action Plan for Cheetah Introduction in India, at least 10-12 cheetahs are required to be imported from African countries annually for the next 5 years. In this context, the Government of India initiated bilateral negotiations with the Republic of South Africa in 2021 for cooperation in the field of Cheetah conservation.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA @environmentza ON FRIDAY, FEB 17, 2023** Johannesburg: Forest officials place a sedated cheetah in a transportation box ahead of its relocation to India's Kuno National Park. India will be welcoming the first batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa this weekend. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_17_2023_000266B)

Bhopal: Twelve cheetahs, seven males and five females were brought to Madhya Pradesh from South Africa on Saturday who will be released into quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district. These cheetahs comprise the second set of big cats coming to the KNP, the first set of eight from Namibia having been released on September 17 last year at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These felines arrived at the Gwalior air base at around 10 am. From there, they will be flown to the KNP around 12 noon in an Indian Air Force helicopter. They will be put into quarantine bomas (enclosures) after half an hour (12.30 pm). The Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane is bringing the 12 cheetahs from South Africa.

These animals will be released into the KNP by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

For the first time in history, South Africa will be translocating 12 cheetahs to India as part of an initiative to expand the cheetah meta-population & to reintroduce the mammals in the country.#SACheetahstoIndia pic.twitter.com/HvKpEHUDBa — Environmentza (@environmentza) February 17, 2023

India had planned to airlift these South African cheetahs in August last year, but could not do so due to the delay in signing a formal translocation agreement between the two countries. The eight cheetahs from Namibia – five females and three males – are currently in hunting enclosures at the park before their full release into the wild.

As per Indian wildlife laws, a month-long quarantine is mandatory before importing animals and they are required to be kept in isolation for another 30 days after arrival in the country.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

Former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh had initiated ‘Project Cheetah’ in 2009 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with an aim to reintroduce the wild cats in India.

(With PTI inputs)

