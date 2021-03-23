Bhopal: At least 14 people were killed after their auto in which they were travelling collided with a bus on Tuesday morning. The mishap took place in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior. The deceased included 12 women (all Anganwadi workers) and the auto driver. While 10 people (nine women and the auto driver died on the spot, 4 others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said informed that the tragic accident at 7 AM when the women who were cooks at an ‘Anganwadi kendra’ were returning to their respective homes. Also Read - Video of Jyotiraditya Scindia Putting Handkerchief on Forehead of Injured Policeman Goes Viral. Watch

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

The incident comes nearly a week after two people were killed and three injured in a road accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Prior to that, five people were killed and 46 others injured in a road mishap in Mandla district.