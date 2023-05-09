Home

15 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone; Rescue Ops Underway

Khargone: Locals gather at the site after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_09_2023_000026B)

Bhopal: At least 15 people have been killed and 25 left injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharam Veer Singh said. As per media reports, over 50 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. Those who were injured in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital.

Following the accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced immediate ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Furthermore, people who are seriously injured will get Rs. 50,000 each while the one with minor injures will be given Rs. 25,000 each.

Madhya Pradesh | 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation underway: Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone pic.twitter.com/X66l8Vt7iT — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Khargone Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said that the bus heading towards Indore fell off after breaking through the railing of the bridge on Borad river bridge near Dongargaon, about 34km from the district headquarters.

