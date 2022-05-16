Bhopal: As many as 17 people were injured after a stampede-like situation occurred during the distribution of coconuts at a religious programme in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, an official said. Around 25,000 devotees were present at the site, where religious sermons were being given, he said. The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital and Bina Refinery hospital.

The incident occurred at Khimlasa road in Bina town of Sagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Singh said. "Seventeen people were injured when coconuts were being given as 'prasad' at the venue, where Ramkatha was being recited by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri," he said.

"About 25,000 devotees were present, but stampede started during the distribution of coconuts," he said.

Rush for getting coconuts, triggered stampede during Ram Katha event in Bina town of MP's Sagar district, injuring 17 devotees. 3 devotees sustained fractures, others discharged from hospital after primary treatment. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @gsvasu_TNIE @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/bs8YDiPPhY — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) May 15, 2022

Till 4 pm, 17 people injured in the incident came for treatment, said Dr Virendra Singh Thakur from the civil hospital said. Three of the injured have suffered fractures in their legs, while others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment, he added.