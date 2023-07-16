19-Yr-Old Gang-Raped In MP's Datia, Local BJP Leader's Minor Son Among 4 Held

Home

Madhya Pradesh

19-Yr-Old Gang-Raped In MP’s Datia, Local BJP Leader’s Minor Son Among 4 Accused

The 19-year-old victim and her younger sister were allegedly abducted by the accused person on Friday afternoon in an area located under the Unav police station limits.

Datia, MP: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped, while her minor sister was assaulted by four people in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Friday, police said today. A local BJP functionary’s minor son is among the accused and has been detained by the cops.

According to the police, the 19-year-old victim and her younger sister were allegedly abducted by the accused person on Friday afternoon in an area located under the Unav police station limits. The four accused then allegedly raped the elder sister and assaulted the younger girl.

Following the incident, the both sisters returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, police said. The younger sister later filed a complaint with the police, while the victim was admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

“The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister,” the senior officer said on Saturday. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sharma had said.

Based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Unav Police Station against four persons, and during investigation, the identities of the accused persons were revealed, police said.

After the incident, a large number of people staged a protest at the police station, following which the police registered a case.

The people were pacified and a copy of the FIR was given to them, he said.

The police have so far arrested one of the accused, an adult, and detained two minors while search is on for one more accused in the case, Unav police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh Gurjar told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The arrested include a local BJP functionary’s minor son, whose name has figured in the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case, PTI reported.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the absconding accused, Gurjar said.

BJP assures action

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Datia district unit head on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken if the gang-rape victim names the party functionary’s son in her statement to the police.

Asked about the incident, BJP’s district president Surendra Budholia said the incident was unfortunate and the police were yet to record the victim’s statement.

“If the victim takes the name of the BJP office-bearer’s son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him (local functionary). The party will then take further action,” Budholia said.

(With PTI inputs)

