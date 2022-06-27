Ujjain: Lakshika Dagar, a 21-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, created a record after winning the three-tier panchayat elections and becoming the youngest Sarpanch (head of a village) in Madhya Pradesh. Coincidently, Lakshika won the title of being the youngest female sarpanch of Madhya Pradesh, a day ahead of her birthday.Also Read - Rare Dinosaur 'Egg-in-Egg' Found In MP, Sheds New Angle To Their Evolution. All You Need To Know

Dagar, who holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication, has worked as a radio jockey and in Ujjain. "After filing the nomination papers, my aim was to work for the development of the village," said Dagar talking about her motivation behind contesting the election.

"It has been promised in the manifesto that the problem of drinking water, drain, and street light has to be solved in the village. Along with this, the promise of getting the benefit of a housing scheme for the homeless families of the village will be fulfilled," she added.

For the post of Sarpanch in Chintaman Jawasia gram panchayat, eight women candidates from the village were in fray. Lakshika was the youngest among the candidates who defeated her nearest rival by 487 votes.