Guna: Three police personnel including a sub-inspector were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday. The police personnel were attacked around 3 am when they had gone to nab the miscreants after getting information about their presence in Aaron area. The miscreants who were on bikes opened fire on the police team when they surrounded and confronted them. The police also retaliated.

"Following a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, a police team reached the spot located under Aron police station in Guna district. After the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three policemen were killed," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

"Three police personnel, including SI of Aron police station, head constable and one constable, were shot dead by poachers in the forest under the limits of Aron police station in Guna. The police team was attacked by the poachers," said Superintendent of Police, Guna, Rajeev Mishra.

CM announces ex-gratia, assures stern action against poachers

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level emergency meeting at his residence over this incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the three police personnel. Senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, chief Secretary and others were present at the meeting.

“Our police personnel sacrificed themselves while facing poachers. Exemplary action against criminals will be taken. They have almost been identified. An investigation is going on,” the CM said.